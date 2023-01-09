Goa-bound flight from Moscow makes emergency landing in Gujarat after bomb threat1 min read . 11:10 PM IST
- The airport officials informed that currently the aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation of the issue is underway
A Goa-bound charted flight from Moscow was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat. The airport officials informed news agency ANI that currently the aircraft is under isolation bay and further investigation of the issue is underway.
“Moscow-Goa chartered flight diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Aircraft is under isolation bay, further investigation is underway," Airport officials to ANI.
The Goa received the information regarding the bomb on the flight through an e-mail after which emergency procedures kicked in. Bomb squads and fire-brigade teams have reached the spot along with local officials like the Collector and Superintendent of Police.
The aircraft was carrying around 240 passengers who were de-boarded after the emergency landing and the administration is scanning the aircraft for the possible explosives. “All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport Director to news agency ANI.
The Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav said that all the passengers were de-boarded and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.
"The plane going from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are now searching the entire plane," news agency PTI quoted Yadav.
(With inputs from agencies)
