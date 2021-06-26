Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
- No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai
The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said. No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.
