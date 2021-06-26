{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said. No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.

