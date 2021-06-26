Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe

Goa-bound Rajdhani Express derails inside tunnel near Ratnagiri; all passengers safe

Indian Railways Rajdhani Express
1 min read . 07:57 AM IST PTI

  • No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai

The Madgaon-bound Rajdhani Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin derailed in Karbude tunnel near Ratnagiri on Saturday morning, an official said. No passenger has been injured, the official said, adding the accident spot is 325 km from Mumbai.

