GoAir offers 1 million seats at fares starting at 859 for domestic flights

Mumbai: GoAir has announced a Republic Day sale on domestic flights. The no-frills budget carrier claims to offer low fares starting at ₹859 (all-inclusive) and zero change fees.

The sale is valid from 22nd Jan-29th Jan, 2021 for travel between 1 April to 31 December 2021. The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys only.

Around one million seats are up for sale on its domestic network on discounted rates starting at ₹859.

According to the company, the tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats, which are subject to availability.

GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said, "With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India."

Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares, the Wadia Group-owned airline said in the release. It added that seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first-cum-first-serve basis.

