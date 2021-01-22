Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >GoAir offers 1 million seats at fares starting at 859 for domestic flights
The sale will be valid for one-way fares (Photo: Bloomberg)

GoAir offers 1 million seats at fares starting at 859 for domestic flights

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats, which are subject to availability

Mumbai: GoAir has announced a Republic Day sale on domestic flights. The no-frills budget carrier claims to offer low fares starting at 859 (all-inclusive) and zero change fees.

Mumbai: GoAir has announced a Republic Day sale on domestic flights. The no-frills budget carrier claims to offer low fares starting at 859 (all-inclusive) and zero change fees.

The sale is valid from 22nd Jan-29th Jan, 2021 for travel between 1 April to 31 December 2021. The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys only.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Some evidence' UK coronavirus strain more deadly: Johnson

1 min read . 11:30 PM IST

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

3 min read . 11:25 PM IST

Trump impeachment to go to Senate on Monday, launching trial over Capitol riot

4 min read . 10:36 PM IST

US Senate confirms retired general Austin as first Black chief of Pentagon

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST

The sale is valid from 22nd Jan-29th Jan, 2021 for travel between 1 April to 31 December 2021. The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by GoAir and for one-way journeys only.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Some evidence' UK coronavirus strain more deadly: Johnson

1 min read . 11:30 PM IST

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

3 min read . 11:25 PM IST

Trump impeachment to go to Senate on Monday, launching trial over Capitol riot

4 min read . 10:36 PM IST

US Senate confirms retired general Austin as first Black chief of Pentagon

2 min read . 10:26 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Around one million seats are up for sale on its domestic network on discounted rates starting at 859.

According to the company, the tickets booked under the sale period will attract zero change fees within 14 days of departure, applicable only for the promo fare seats, which are subject to availability.

GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona said, "With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India."

Passengers planning to book tickets for domestic travel can avail substantial savings on prevailing all-inclusive lowest fares, the Wadia Group-owned airline said in the release. It added that seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first-cum-first-serve basis.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.