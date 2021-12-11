Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday promised to roll out a direct cash transfer scheme for women in Goa if the party is voted to power in the state. The tourist state is gearing up for Assembly polls in February 2022.

TMC leader and party’s Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra has said the state government will transfer ₹5,000 to a woman of each household every month as “guaranteed income support" under the scheme Griha Laxmi, news agency PTI reported. There are around 3.5 lakh households in the state, which will be eligible for the scheme. The scheme will be launched with an aim to provide financial help to families while countering the rising inflation, she said.

Moitra said TMC will soon start distributing the scheme cards, which will bear unique identification numbers. They’ll start functioning once the party will form the government, she said.

Notably, Trinamool Congress Congress is eying to fight Assembly polls on 40 seats.

"The women from 3.5 lakh households in the state would be covered under the Griha Laxmi scheme as it will also do away with the maximum income ceiling, which is mandated in the current Griha Aadhar scheme of the BJP government in the state," Moitra said.

As per Moitra, the current scheme run by the BJP government in the state does not cover enough families due to the income rider. The BJP government offers ₹1,500 per month to women of 1.5 lakh households under the scheme.

"The actual implementation of Griha Aadhar scheme requires ₹270 crore annually, but the Goa government has earmarked only ₹140 crore annually because of which many people are not able to get the benefit," the TMC parliamentarian said. The projected expenditure for the TMC's scheme would be six to eight per cent of the total budget of Goa, she said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party, which is another major party in the state, has also vowed to enhance remuneration provided to women under the state-sponsored scheme. It has also promised financial assistance to those not covered under the scheme.

Kejriwal recently said the AAP government will enhance the existing remuneration of ₹1,500 provided under the Griha Aadhar scheme to ₹2,500 if it’ll be voted to power. It also promised ₹1,000 as assistance to other women aged 18 and above who will not be covered under the scheme. Congress, on the other hand, has promised a 30 per cent quota in jobs for women in Goa provided the party comes to power.

With PTI inputs

Also read: A million frontline Covid workers demand India boost $40 salary

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.