Goal Assembly polls: TMC announces 5,000/month cash transfer scheme for women

TMC leader and party’s Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra has said the state government will transfer ₹5,000 to a woman of each household every month as “guaranteed income support" under the scheme Griha Laxmi, news agency PTI reported. There are around 3.5 lakh households in the state, which will be eligible for the scheme. The scheme will be launched with an aim to provide financial help to families while countering the rising inflation, she said.