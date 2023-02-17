‘Goal of World Hindi Conference in Fiji is…’: EAM Jaishankar
World Hindi Conference is being held in Fiji from February 15 to 17. It is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Fiji, said that this World Hindi Conference will be a Hindi Mahakumbh where people from all over the world can connect and will become a partner for the global networking platform in the subject of the language.
