External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Fiji, said that this World Hindi Conference will be a Hindi Mahakumbh where people from all over the world can connect and will become a partner for the global networking platform in the subject of the language.

Addressing the closing ceremony at World Hindi Conference here, Jaishankar said that the goal of the conference is how to make Hindi a world language and it becomes a platform where every Hindi lover can participate.

India has assured Fiji that they will help to fulfill the demand for the teachings of Hindi, Tamil, and many other languages, he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Jaishankar further thanked the Fiji government, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), and the Ministry of External Affairs for making this event successful.

He then recalled Fiji's President Wiliame Katonivere's comment on Hindi Cinema's impact and stated that Katonivere said Hindi film has a great impact on him, and his favorite without any doubt is "Sholay." He also said that Katonivere still remembers the song "Wo Dosti"

The external affairs minister, who is in Fiji to attend Hindi World Conference, had earlier addressed the Indian diaspora in Suva. “The Indian community spreading across the world has achieved its own milestones, and is today an enormous asset to both India, the country where they live, and the world."

"I am on my first visit to Fiji. After two days, I wondered why it took me so long to get here. It's been an interesting visit, a lot of things I learned from being here," the minister said.

“I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional," he added.

The 12th World Hindi Conference is being held in Fiji from February 15 to 17. It is being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Fiji government.

(With ANI inputs)