‘Goals, targets in Global Biodiversity Framework should be realistic’

- Bhupender Yadav said that biodiversity conservation requires ecosystems to be conserved and restored holistically and in an integrated manner.
New Delhi: The goals and targets set in the Global Biodiversity Framework should be ambitious, yet realistic and practical, said Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, Bhupender Yadav.
Addressing the Stock taking Plenary at UN Biodiversity Conference, COP 15 in Montreal, Canada, the minister said that reversing ecosystem degradation and halting global biodiversity loss are essential for socio-economic development, human well being, and for advancing global sustainability.
Yadav added that conservation of biodiversity should also be based on common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities as the climate change processes affect biodiversity.
He said that for the developing nations, agriculture is a paramount economic driver for rural communities. “The critical support provided to these sectors cannot be redirected. When food security is of paramount importance for developing countries, prescribing numerical targets in pesticide reductions is unnecessary and must be left to countries to decide, based on national circumstances, priorities and capabilities."
The minister added that biodiversity conservation requires ecosystems to be conserved and restored holistically and in an integrated manner. “It is in this context that Ecosystem Approaches for conservation of biodiversity need to be adopted rather than nature-based solutions."
Yadav said that the successful implementation of the framework will squarely depend on the ways and means we put in place for an equally ambitious Resource Mobilization Mechanism. “There is a need to create a new and dedicated mechanism for the provision of financial resources to developing-country parties."
He added that India is fully committed to working closely with all parties so that we are all able to bring out an ambitious and realistic Global Biodiversity Framework in COP 15.
