Mopa airport, which has been named as Manohar International Airport started its domestic operations in Goa from today. The airport was inaugurated by PM Modi in December 2022.
The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state, as per PTI report.
The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials told PTI.
Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte were present to welcome the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.
Apart from this, the Goa government has also announced the introduction of Blue Cab service at the Manohar International Airport in the state from today.
Ahead of the first arrival, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting with Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho in Panaji on Wednesday to oversee the preparations.
“These cabs would be exclusively owned by locals of Pernem taluka where the airport is located," Godinho said.
In addition to Blue Cabs, the airport will also have taxis affiliated to Goa Miles App and also those registered under the state-run Goa Taxi App, he said.
Godinho said local taxi operators had demanded Yellow and Black Taxi permits at the airport, which was not possible, so the state government decided to introduce Blue Cabs for them.
Khaunte said more than 1,100 drivers have registered themselves under the Goa Taxi App while more are coming on board. Goa Taxi App is currently allowing taxi operators to join the queue at the airport. Booking through the app is not happening at this point, he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for naming Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as 'Manohar International Airport--Mopa, Goa', as a mark of tribute to Late Manohar Parrikar, former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister.
"To fulfill the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, the Chief Minister of Goa conveyed the unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa'," an official release said.
"The Airport has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa," the release added.
