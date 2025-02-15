In a tragic incident, a former Goa MLA died on Saturday minutes after he was allegedly assaulted by an auto driver in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

According to the police, Congress leader Lavoo Mamlatdar, 68, collapsed in a hotel and died minutes after an auto driver assaulted him following an argument over an accident in Belagavi.

Mamlatdar was on a business trip to the Karnataka city.

Before joining politics in 2012, Mamlatdar was a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer in Goa.

Mamlatdar and an auto driver got into an argument following an accident. During the altercation, the autodriver hit him multiple times, a Karnataka police official said citing CCTV footage procured from the spot, as per a PTI report.

After the assault, Mamlatdar went to a hotel where he collapsed on a staircase.

“He was taken to a government hospital but was declared dead before admission,” the official said.

The auto driver was identified and arrested by the police.

Mamlatdar was a member of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 2012-2017 representing the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). He had joined Congress in 2022 and unsuccessfully contested the Goa polls that year from Madkai constituency.

Also Read | 10 Maha Kumbh devotees killed as their car collides with bus in Prayagraj

Goa court convicts man for rape-murder of Irish-British woman Nearly eight years after Irish-British national Danielle McLaughin was raped and brutally murdered in Goa, a court on Friday convicted the lone accused, a 31-year-old man, in the case.

While the prosecution demanded the maximum sentence for the accused Vikat Bhagat, the judge said she would pronounce the quantum of sentence on February 17.

In a statement, family members of McLaughin -- who was 28 years old at the time of her death in 2017 -- said they were thankful to everyone who took efforts to ensure justice for her.