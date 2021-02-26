Home >News >India >Goa's new start-up policy to help in governance: CM Pramod Sawant
1 min read.Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 11:19 PM ISTPTI
The new policy would will have the inclusion of suggestions given by IT professionals and their associations, Goa CM said
The start-ups should give their products to the government, he added
Panaji: Goa's new start-up policy is expected to help the state in governance as it will have scope to involve the enterprises in various government projects, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.
The policy would be notified in April as the existing one is getting lapsed at the end of March, the chief minister said.