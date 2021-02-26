Goa's new start-up policy to help in governance: CM Pramod Sawant

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Panaji: Goa's new start-up policy is expected to help the state in governance as it will have scope to involve the enterprises in various government projects, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Sawant was speaking to reporters after attending a function at Atal Incubation Centre, Goa Institute of Management, in Sankhalim town.

He said the new policy would will have the inclusion of suggestions given by IT professionals and their associations.

"I would be holding a meeting with the state's IT minister Jeniffer Monserratte to see the final draft of the policy... We want the policy to be friendly with start-ups," Sawant said.

Speaking about involving start-ups in the process of governance, Sawant said that the new policy will have scope to include start-ups in government projects.

The start-ups should give their products to the government, he added.

Start-ups should approach the government with their projects.

"We can involve the start-ups for the growth of the state. This aspect would be the part of the policy," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

