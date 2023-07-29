Gobardhan portal logs over 1,200 biogas plant registrations since June launch1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Nearly 52 commissioned CBG plants listed on the portal boast the capacity to process more than 6,600 tonnes of organic or agricultural residue per day.
New Delhi: Over 1,200 biogas plants, including 320 compressed biogas (CBG) units and 892 conventional plants across 450 districts, have registered on the Gobardhan portal since it was launched in June, according to an official release.
