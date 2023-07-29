New Delhi: Over 1,200 biogas plants, including 320 compressed biogas (CBG) units and 892 conventional plants across 450 districts, have registered on the Gobardhan portal since it was launched in June, according to an official release.

The Gobardhan initiative is aimed at creating a conducive environment for the biogas and CBG sector.

Nearly 52 commissioned CBG plants listed on the portal have the capacity to process more than 6,600 tonnes of organic or agricultural residue per day. These plants can produce over 300 tonnes of CBG and more than 2,000 tonnes of fermented organic manure (FOM) daily.

“It can be inferred that CBG, or the Biogas industry has started flourishing and will play a tremendous role in the energy mix of India’s renewable energy portfolio. Government of India, through its policies, is relentlessly working for the growth and success of the industry and to establish the Biogas sector as a frontrunner of the renewable energy sector," the release said.

The portal, developed by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation and launched on 1 June has elicited notable enthusiasm from states or UTs and CBG or biogas operators and investors. The portal was initiated to streamline the registration process for operational, under-construction, and planned biogas or CBG plants across the country.