'God Save the King': Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi says he is now a 'proud British citizen'

Lalit Modi, the founder and former Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced that he has acquired British citizenship. Lalit Modi, who left India in May 2010 after the conclusion of the third season of the IPL amid financial irregularities and money laundering, made the announcement on Saturday.

New chapter: Lalit Modi “A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER. Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone. I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN,” Lalit Modi said.

The 62-year-old, who had been living in London since his departure from India, said the UK had been his home for many years.

“The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values,” he said.

He thanked his family, friends and the Oxford Union for being part of the memorable occasion. Modi also noted that sharing the announcement on the occasion of King Charles III's birthday made the moment particularly special.

“ A new chapter, with much to look forward to. And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King," he said.

From business scion to IPL Born in Delhi as the son of industrialist KK Modi and the grandson of Gujar Mal Modi, the founder of Modi Group, Lalit Modi began his career at the family-controlled International Tobacco Company Limited.

He, however, is best known for his role as a Cricket administrator, which began with the Rajasthan Cricket Association in 2005. Three years later, in 2008, he played a key role in the founding of IPL, which was set up by the BCCI to challenge the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL).

While the IPL was a runaway success, Lalit Modi ran into trouble with the BCCI in 2010 over the newly allotted franchise based in Kochi, Kerala, in which the then MoS External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor’s wife, Sunanda Pushkar, was given sweat equity.

Amid growing friction and investigation into his financial dealings, Lalit Modi left India and has been living in London ever since. Though he has been facing multiple investigations in India, Lalit Modi has disputed the ‘fugitive’ tag on him.

In 2025, Lalit Modi had announced that he was surrendering his Indian passport after acquiring citizenship in Vanuatu, an island in the South Pacific Ocean.