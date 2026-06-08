'God save us all if...': Delhi HC slams govt over plan to take over ‘little green space’ in Gymkhana club, Polo Grounds

The Delhi High Court reportedly made strong remarks on the central government's plans to take over properties in Lutyens' Delhi, including the Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Polo Ground. The court raised concerns over the shrinking green spaces in the national capital.

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While hearing a plea filed by the Indian Polo Association over the government's eviction notice, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna expressed concern about the fate of the heritage structures in such properties

"Delhi will choke. God save us all if this is how you want Delhi to live," the court was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.

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What's the plea about? The Indian Polo Association filed a petition in court after receiving an eviction notice for the grounds located opposite the prime minister's official house. It sought a stay on a government notice to evict them from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground in the Race Course area.

Indian Polo Association stated that it has filed an appeal against the Estate Officer's May 20 eviction order for the Jaipur Polo Ground before the District & Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, along with an application seeking interim stay, as per the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

According to PTI, the plea said that although coercive eviction was imminent on June 4, neither the appeal nor the urgent prayer for a stay of the eviction order was considered by the district judge on June 3, and the matter was adjourned to July 23 after issuance of notice.

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‘We are going to suffocate and die' As per the report, the Delhi High Court said that green spaces in Delhi were already scarce, and the "little green space" remaining in the NDMC area is also being taken over.

The court also questioned whether the government is planning to build high-rises in the area, Bar and Bench reported.

"Little breather we have in the NDMC area is also gonna go, and all of us are going to suffocate and die," the Bench remarked, as per Bar and Bench.

The court also observed that the government did not feel the need to take over the land in 200 years, and asked if making high-rises was in public interest.

"Why do you want the Polo Club? What are you going to do with all those heritage structures, even in Gymkhana? What are you going to do? Make 20-storey buildings?" Justice Krishna remarked, as per Bar and Bench.

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"What are you going to make Delhi into? Delhi people go to chhota-mota mountain and stay there. It is a small lung that we have and you want to take away that also. Ensure that people stop coming to Delhi. We have only high-rises all over. All two-storeys buildings are gone. Every colony has been demolished. If this is how you want Delhi to live, then God help us," the court orally remarked during the hearing, news agency PTI reported.

"You [the state] have the might. But the thing is, Delhi will choke," it added.

What did Delhi HC rule? The high court reportedly disposed of the plea filed by the Polo Association. It, however, directed the trial court to decide their application for a stay on the eviction notice. The high court also asked the Patiala House Court to hear the stay application on Wednesday, June 10.

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Even as the counsel for the Indian Polo Association urged the bench to pass an order restraining the authorities from evicting them during the pendency of the stay application, central government counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that the execution of the notice was not likely till Friday

The central government's standing counsel (CGSC) Ashish Dixit defended the government's decision. He said that the land was required for public and defence purposes, Bar Bench reported in a series of posts on X.

Dixit added that there is limited space in the Central Delhi area, and the government's functions need to be carried out from this area itself.

The Indian Polo Association was established in 1892. It is registered under the Societies Registration Act.

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In the Gymkhana Club matter too, the Centre had said the land was essential to fulfil "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands".

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home 'God save us all if...': Delhi HC slams govt over plan to take over ‘little green space’ in Gymkhana club, Polo Grounds