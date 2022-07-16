Godavari flood level highest in 16 years, over 2 million affected

Data from the State Disaster Management Authority show that the authorities have so far relocated 69,746 residents of the impacted communities to 156 relief camps. In Rajamahendravaram, two Indian Navy helicopters have been maintained on standby to conduct rescue and relief efforts as needed. Collectors in the concerned districts were instructed to remain on high alert for at least the ensuing 24 hours by the chief minister. The NDRF and SDRF have each sent ten teams to assist in rescue and relief efforts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}