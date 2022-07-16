Godavari flood level highest in 16 years, over 2 million affected

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan instructed the district collectors to see that the flood-affected families get 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of toor dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of onions, and 25 kg of edible oil.
More than two million people have been affected by the furious Godavari as the flood flow surpassed 25 lakh cusecs on July 16 evening, the greatest discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram since August 2006. The flood discharge in Godavari on August 7, 2006, which was the second-highest recorded on August 16, 1986, was 28,50,664 cusecs (35.06 lakh cusecs).
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan instructed the district collectors to see that the flood-affected families get 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of toor dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of onions, and 25 kg of edible oil.
According to the CM, aid for those staying in disaster centres should not exceed ₹2,000 per family, or ₹1,000 per person. Preliminary estimates indicate that the downpour has damaged horticulture crops on 5,928.73 ha and agricultural crops on 3,173.58 ha. According to SDMA, 1,101.32 km of roads have also been damaged.
Up to 628 villages—particularly the island villages known as lankas—under 44 mandals in these districts were now affected by the enormous flood, and there was still no sign of a break in the storm. However, a decrease in rainfall, especially in the higher catchment areas of the Godavari in Maharashtra and Telangana, has given rise to optimism that the flood will pass in the coming days.
It was encouraging to learn that the flood level in upstream Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana dropped by a foot on July 16, but officials here warned that the Cotton Barrage discharge could increase to 28 lakh cusecs before decreasing over the next 30-36 hours. Although it seemed unlikely, the state authorities are actually preparing for an influx and outflow of 30 lakh cusecs at the Cotton Barrage by late Sunday.
Data from the State Disaster Management Authority show that the authorities have so far relocated 69,746 residents of the impacted communities to 156 relief camps. In Rajamahendravaram, two Indian Navy helicopters have been maintained on standby to conduct rescue and relief efforts as needed. Collectors in the concerned districts were instructed to remain on high alert for at least the ensuing 24 hours by the chief minister. The NDRF and SDRF have each sent ten teams to assist in rescue and relief efforts.
