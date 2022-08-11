Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Godavari flood surge continues, second warning issued

Godavari flood surge continues, second warning issued

At the temple town of Bhadrachalam, the water level in the Godavari crossed the second warning level of 48 feet and reached 49.30 feet on Wednesday morning and went up to 50.60 feet by 5 pm.
2 min read . 11 Aug 2022 Edited By Paurush Omar

Second warning issued as Godavari flood surge reaches up to 13.19 lakh cusecs in Andhra Pradesh, other peninsular rivers also flowing above flood level

Godavari rose to 13.19 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) on Thursday morning causing a second warning signal to be raised at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been positioned in Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts for carrying out rescue and relief operations as several mandals are affected by the flood.

Water resources authorities issued a first flood warning when water level in Godavari river touched 11.75 feet, with a discharge of over 10 lakh cusecs by about 9.15 in the morning at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari, on Wednesday. 

B R Ambedkar Managing Director of State Disaster Management Authority said Collectors of the respective districts have been put on alert in view of the increase in the flood. "We are constantly monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre here and taking necessary steps," Ambedkar said.

The Inter-Ministerial Team of officials from the Centre is touring Dr. B R Ambedkar Konaseema district to assess the damage caused by the Godavari flood last month.

Meanwhile, Krishna river has filled the Srisailam reservoir up to the brim, following which over 3.96 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged downstream. As a result, the Nagarjuna Sagar dam downstream is also filling up gradually and inching closer to the full reservoir level.

Dr K L Rao Pulichintala reservoir, further down Nagarjuna Sagar, is receiving about 50,000 cusecs of water and letting out 73,192 cusecs as a flood cushion of about 7 thousand million cubic ft is being maintained.

All crest gates of the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada have been opened to let out close to one lakh cusecs of flood water into the Bay of Bengal.

With inputs from PTI.

