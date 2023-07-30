The water level of the Godavari River flows reached 56 feet on Saturday night at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi while speaking to news agency ANI said, “Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres and NDRF teams."

On Saturday, the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam stood at 55.40 ft at 4 pm and the third and final warning was in force (third warning level is 53 ft). People living in vulnerable areas have already been evacuated and shifted to relief camps in the district. Agricultural fields in several districts suffered damage due to heavy rains and flooding. The heavy rains during the past one week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields at several places in the state.

The MeT in its Daily Weather Report of Telangana State at 8.30 am on July 29 had said the southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana with the state experiencing isolated rains. Speaking of futher weather warning, it said that the state will very likely witness heavy rain at isolated places in the districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and others on August 1.

Meanwhile, at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents due to the downpour that lashed Telangana during the past week, officials said as reported by PTI.

In Andhra Pradesh, an official said that the flood water inflow of Godavari river at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is expected to subside from Monday, news agency PTI has reported.

B R Ambedkar, managing director, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), said at 9 pm on Saturday, the third warning continued at Bhadrachalam in neighbouring Telangana with the water level reaching 55.9 ft in Godavari river. "At Dowleswaram Barrage, flood water inflows and outflows were at 14.8 lakh cusecs with the second warning continuing," said Ambedkar in a press release.

The Krishna river flood water inflows and outflows at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada were 1.11 lakh cusecs at 6 pm on Saturday. He said the department is monitoring the flood situation on a regular basis and alerting the district administrations in the Godavari region as well as people.

He further advised people living in the riparian communities to be alert until the flood waters recede completely, especially those in low-lying areas. Moreover, control room numbers have also issued helpline numbers -1070 and 18004250101 - for people to contact when they need help or information.

(With inputs from agencies)