On Saturday, the water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam stood at 55.40 ft at 4 pm and the third and final warning was in force (third warning level is 53 ft). People living in vulnerable areas have already been evacuated and shifted to relief camps in the district. Agricultural fields in several districts suffered damage due to heavy rains and flooding. The heavy rains during the past one week led to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural fields at several places in the state.