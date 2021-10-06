Goddess Durga wears Gold designer sari worth 1.5 lakh at this Kolkata pandal

According to the advisory, pandals shall have to be spacious and open from all sides with separate entry-exit points. If in case, it becomes essential to have a closed ceiling, the sides must be kept open. Pandals must keep adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing in terms of the existing Covid-19 pandemic norms. Mingling and crowding should be avoided at all places. Floor markings and other signages should be made on entry and exit routes and assembly points to ensure compliance with physical distancing norms.