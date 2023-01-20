SC grants interim protection to Leena Manimekalai in FIRs over poster of Goddess Kaali smoking cigarette1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Controversy had erupted last year after a poster of her upcoming documentary film showed goddess 'Kaali' smoking a cigarette. Manimekalai has approached the filed top court seeking protection and quashing of the multiple FIRs registered against her in various states.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted interim protection to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over multiple FIRs lodged against her. Controversy had erupted last year after a poster of her upcoming documentary film showed goddess 'Kaali' smoking a cigarette.
