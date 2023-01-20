The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted interim protection to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over multiple FIRs lodged against her. Controversy had erupted last year after a poster of her upcoming documentary film showed goddess 'Kaali' smoking a cigarette.

Manimekalai had moved the apex court last week to seek the clubbing and quashing of the many FIRs registered against her in various states over the poster. She had also sought a stay of the criminal proceedings stemming from these FIRs.

"Issue notice to the respondents. List on February 17, 2023. No coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner either on the basis of FIRs or pursuant to any FIR which may have been lodged or may be lodged in relation to the same matter," the apex court stated in its order.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha also said that the lodging of FIRs in multiple states may cause serious prejudice against the filmmaker. The top court noted that a look out circular has been issued against her.

Following the release of the poster and subsequent outrage, the filmmaker had received open calls for violence against her, the crew, and her family. She contends that the poster was not intended offend religious sentiments, but to depict a radically inclusive goddess.

Manimekalai has challenged the proceedings against her in the district courts of Hazratganj in Lucknow, Ratlam, Bhopal, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Last month, the producer of the documentary film had appeared before a Delhi court through her counsel.

The Indian High Commission in Canada had also urged authorities to withdraw the "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods" showcased at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

