Goddess Kaali row: Mahua Moitra unfollows TMC on Twitter. What we know so far

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who has sparked a new controversy with her opinion on Goddess Kaali, seems to have unfollowed the Trinamool Congress's official Twitter account after the party tweeted a statement distancing itself from her comments.
Moitra, who has around 653.4k Twitter followers, used to follow only two accounts earlier - the official account of TMC and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. But, on Wednesday, she was following only Mamata Banerjee's account. This clearly points out that Moitra has unfollowed the official handle of the party.
What did Mahau Moitra say on Goddess Kali?
Yesterday, at the India Today conclave, the TMC MP opined that she has every right to worship Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess" as every person has the right to worship God in their own way.
The MP had said at an India Today conclave in Kolkata that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a "meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess" as every person has the right to worship God in their own way.
"If you go to Bhutan or Sikkim, for example, when they do puja, they give whisky to their god. Now, if you go to Uttar Pradesh and say that you give whisky to your god as prasad, they will say that is blasphemous," she said, making her point.
"For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith (a major Shakti peeth in West Bengal's Birbhum district), you will see sadhus smoking. That is the version of Kali people worship (there). I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom," said Moitra.
"I have the freedom to do it (envision a meat-eating goddess) as much as you have the freedom to worship your god as vegetarian and white-clothed."
Not supporting any film that mentions smoking: Moitra
This comes amid the ongoing row over the poster of Leena Manimekalai's documentary film that shows a woman dressed as the Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in the background of a pride flag. However, Moitra categorically clarified her comment was not in the context of the particular film and she did not mention any film or the word 'smoking'.
"I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kaali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," Mahua had tweeted.
What TMC said on the controversy?
However, following the comments, the party issued a statement stating that Mahua Moitra's stand is not the party's stand. "The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party said.
Moitra is attacked for saying something that every Hindu knows: Shashi Tharoor
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday supported Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's comment on Goddess Kaali. What devotees offer as bhog says more about them than about the Goddess, Shashi Tharoor said amid the controversy created by Mahua Moitra's comment that Goddess Kaali, to her, is a meat-eating, liquor-accepting deity.
Mahua Moitra is being attacked for saying something what every Hindu knows, Shashi Tharoor said
Meanwhile, several FIRs have been filed against Moitra for her comments.
