Godhra train burning: SC grants bail to 8 convicts, no relief for those on death row1 min read . 03:17 PM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice of DY Chandrachud granted bail to the eight convicts.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to eight individuals convicted in connection with the 2002 Godhra train burning incident. However, no relief was given to the four death row inmates.
Around 58 people had lost their lives at the end of February 2002 after several coaches of the abarmati Express were torched at the Godhra Railway Station in Gujarat. The incident had triggered large-scale riots in the western state. Following the incident a local court had convicted 31 people and acquitted 63 others in 2011.
Gujarat. A local court in 2011 convicted 31 accused and acquitted 63 others in 2011. 11 accused were sentenced death penalty while the rest were awarded life imprisonment.
Later Gujarat High Court upheld the trial court decision to convict the 31 accused but commuted the death sentence of the 11 to life imprisonment.
Convicts moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order.
