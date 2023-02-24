Godrej & Boyce loses plea in bullet train land dispute
- However, the bench, which also comprised justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, said Godrej & Boyce should pursue its remedies under the law for the enhancement of compensation instead of fighting the acquisition
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd’s appeal against the Maharashtra government’s acquisition of its Vikhroli land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The apex court observed that the project is of national importance and should not be delayed on account of a dispute concerning the compensation given to a party for the acquisition of their land.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×