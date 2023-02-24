Godrej & Boyce loses plea in bullet train land dispute

Godrej & Boyce challenged this award before the Bombay high court, which dismissed the plea, holding that national importance took precedence over private interests. “The private interest claimed by the petitioner does not prevail over the public interest which would subserve infrastructural project of public importance which is a dream project of this country and first of its kind," said the high court, adding that the company’s petition is devoid of merit. The high court held that there was no illegality in the award or the decision taken by the appropriate government under the pertinent provisions of the Fair Compensation Act.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}