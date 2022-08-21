Godrej Interio launches digital campaign ahead of festive season2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 12:37 PM IST
- Its modular kitchens category will be a key focus area for Godrej Interio.
Godrej & Boyce, a company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Interio, a furniture solutions brand has launched a digital video campaign as part of its new kitchen campaign. The commercial, conceptualized by Contract Advertising, highlights how its modular kitchens are made for the ‘Great Indian Family’. The film will be broadcasted on YouTube, and multiple OTT platforms ahead of the festive season.