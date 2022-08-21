Godrej & Boyce, a company of the Godrej Group , announced that its business Godrej Interio, a furniture solutions brand has launched a digital video campaign as part of its new kitchen campaign. The commercial, conceptualized by Contract Advertising, highlights how its modular kitchens are made for the ‘Great Indian Family’. The film will be broadcasted on YouTube, and multiple OTT platforms ahead of the festive season.

The firm, in a statement said, kitchens play a significant role in our homes, where food goes beyond being just nourishment and becomes a vehicle of bonding. “We Indians are very passionate about our food and how it is prepared. And this naturally places very unique demands on the Indian kitchen. We are well equipped to meet these demands with our deep understanding of the Indian consumer and a relentless focus on quality, thoughtful design, and innovation. This film takes us through a day in the life of a typical Indian family and highlights the myriad roles played by the kitchen in making the cooking experience easy," the firm said.

The film highlights the kitchen as it takes you on a journey of cooking from pounding spices on the kitchen counter to the splashing of oil while cooking typical Indian cuisine. These adverse conditions are expertly handled by galvanised steel cabinets and boiling waterproof marine ply shutters. The film also showcases exciting innovations such as the "active sink with auto hot-soak" feature that helps pre-soak the dishes thus make cleaning them easier and the “neo-smart chimney with cool draft" that along with efficiently sucking up smoke also generates a cool air draft thus providing a pleasant cooking experience even while roasting or frying. The ad ends with showing an example of optimized storage accessories.“

Its modular kitchens category will be a key focus area for them as it has about 200 channel partners and the company is looking to grow its revenue in this business by 25-30%.

Ayan Chakraborty, EVP and general manager, Contract Advertising Mumbai said “Indian cuisine is diverse. And therefore, when it comes to cooking, the needs are also quite different across India. Our strategy was based on this insight. And this with its multiple customization options delivers to the needs of the diverse Indian families across India."

The 45-second ad opens with a beautiful shot of a modern Indian kitchen and progresses with highlighting the role that the kitchen plays throughout the day in the lives of a typical Indian family.