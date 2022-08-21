Godrej Interio launches digital campaign ahead of festive season

The firm, in a statement said, kitchens play a significant role in our homes, where food goes beyond being just nourishment and becomes a vehicle of bonding. “We Indians are very passionate about our food and how it is prepared. And this naturally places very unique demands on the Indian kitchen. We are well equipped to meet these demands with our deep understanding of the Indian consumer and a relentless focus on quality, thoughtful design, and innovation. This film takes us through a day in the life of a typical Indian family and highlights the myriad roles played by the kitchen in making the cooking experience easy," the firm said.