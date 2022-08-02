Godrej Properties appoints Gaurav Pandey as CEO, to succeed Mohit Malhotra

Commenting on the leadership changes, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman - Godrej Properties, said: “I am delighted that we are appointing Gaurav as our next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The strong value creation he has delivered as CEO of our business in the North Zone combined, with his demonstrated passion and leadership, makes him a great fit for this role. We believe the opportunities in the Indian real estate sector are immense and that Godrej Properties is very well placed to further strengthen its position in the industry. I look forward to Gaurav 's leadership in scripting this next phase of growth for Godrej Properties."