Godrej Properties appoints Gaurav Pandey as CEO, to succeed Mohit Malhotra

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has appointed Gaurav Pandey as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 January, 2023.
Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) has appointed Gaurav Pandey as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective from 1 January, 2023, the company said in a BSE filing on 2 August.
Gaurav Pandey who currently heads North Zone of Godrej Properties will replace Mohit Malhotra.
Gaurav Pandey has been part of GPL for five years. He joined in February 2017 as Business Head and by April 2021 he was appointed as CEO of North Zone of GPL. He has over 17 years of experience in the real estate sector. He is passionate about the sector and believes it will be a key growth driver for the Indian economy.
Prior to joining Godrej, Gaurav was the CEO of Burman GSC, the joint real estate platform of the Burman family and Golden State Capital. He has also been Senior Vice President and Head Research & Consulting for India's largest real estate research firm, PropEquity, and advised private equity funds, mutual funds, foreign institutional investors, developers, NBFCs and banks on real estate investments in India. He has co-anchored The Property Show on NDTV. Gaurav was also part of the Management Committee of Ascendas India.
He is an Economics Honours graduate from the University of Delhi and has done a post graduate course from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode.
He is part of the Management Committee of GPL and serves on the Real Estate Committee of FICCI.
He was also recognized as the 'Realty Personality of the Year' by the Economic Times at the 2022 Real Estate Conclave & Awards (North).
Commenting on the leadership changes, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman - Godrej Properties, said: “I am delighted that we are appointing Gaurav as our next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. The strong value creation he has delivered as CEO of our business in the North Zone combined, with his demonstrated passion and leadership, makes him a great fit for this role. We believe the opportunities in the Indian real estate sector are immense and that Godrej Properties is very well placed to further strengthen its position in the industry. I look forward to Gaurav 's leadership in scripting this next phase of growth for Godrej Properties."
"I want to thank Mohit for the integral role he has played in crafting the transformation of Godrej Properties over the past 12 years. I am grateful for his partnership and leadership and wish him much success for the future, " he added.
Speaking on the appointment, Pandey said he is thankful to the Board and honoured to have this opportunity.
"I am thankful to the Board and honoured to have this opportunity to lead the next phase of growth for Godrej Properties. We have ambitious aspirations for our company and will seek to build on the legacy of the Godrej Group. I am excited about the potential that lies ahead and look forward to partnering with our amazing team to create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders," he said.
Mohit Malhotra said he had a wonderful 12 years at GPL.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to achieve as a team at Godrej Properties during my tenure as CEO over the past 5 years. In total it has been a wonderful 12 years at GPL. I deeply appreciate the confidence our shareholders and the Godrej family in particular have placed in me over the years. As I embark on this next more entrepreneurial phase of my career, I am pleased to be handing the leadership of our company over to Gaurav. Having worked closely with him, I am confident he will guide Godrej Properties to continued success in the years ahead," he said.
