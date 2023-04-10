Godrej Properties' Q4 sales volume up 19%; annual sales volumes surges 40%

In an official statement, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our sales bookings growth of 56% allowed us to register total FY 23 bookings of 12,232 crore, which was 22% ahead of our full year guidance. We are pleased this sales growth for the year was on the back of both an improving project mix as well a strong volume growth of 40%. Importantly, our robust sales performance, has translated into record collections growth of 4% to ₹8,991 crore backed by strong project completions of over 10 million sq ft."