Godrej Properties' Q4 sales volume up 19%; annual sales volumes surges 40%1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
- The collections for Q4 FY23 stood at ₹3,822 crore, with a sequential growth of 127% and an annual growth of 52%.
Godrej Properties, a real estate developer, has reported a 19% increase in sales volumes for the fourth quarter, with a surge of 40% for the full financial year.
Godrej Properties, a real estate developer, has reported a 19% increase in sales volumes for the fourth quarter, with a surge of 40% for the full financial year.
The jump was from 4.42 million sq ft to 5.25 million sq ft in Q4, and from 10.84 million sq ft to 15.21 million sq ft for the full financial year. The collections for Q4 FY23 stood at ₹3,822 crore, with a sequential growth of 127% and an annual growth of 52%.
The jump was from 4.42 million sq ft to 5.25 million sq ft in Q4, and from 10.84 million sq ft to 15.21 million sq ft for the full financial year. The collections for Q4 FY23 stood at ₹3,822 crore, with a sequential growth of 127% and an annual growth of 52%.
As a result of the reported growth in Godrej's March quarter results, the company's stock rose 0.66% to reach a high of ₹426.40 on BSE.
As a result of the reported growth in Godrej's March quarter results, the company's stock rose 0.66% to reach a high of ₹426.40 on BSE.
The company had a successful Q4, during which it delivered projects totaling over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23. In Q4 alone, the company delivered 7.6 million square feet of projects.
The company had a successful Q4, during which it delivered projects totaling over 10 million square feet across five cities in FY23. In Q4 alone, the company delivered 7.6 million square feet of projects.
In an official statement, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our sales bookings growth of 56% allowed us to register total FY 23 bookings of 12,232 crore, which was 22% ahead of our full year guidance. We are pleased this sales growth for the year was on the back of both an improving project mix as well a strong volume growth of 40%. Importantly, our robust sales performance, has translated into record collections growth of 4% to ₹8,991 crore backed by strong project completions of over 10 million sq ft."
In an official statement, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “Our sales bookings growth of 56% allowed us to register total FY 23 bookings of 12,232 crore, which was 22% ahead of our full year guidance. We are pleased this sales growth for the year was on the back of both an improving project mix as well a strong volume growth of 40%. Importantly, our robust sales performance, has translated into record collections growth of 4% to ₹8,991 crore backed by strong project completions of over 10 million sq ft."
Godrej Properties added a total of 18 projects in FY23, with an estimated saleable area of almost 29 million square feet and an estimated booking value of ₹32,000 crore. This is more than double the company's initial guidance of ₹15,000 crore in estimated booking value for FY23.
Godrej Properties added a total of 18 projects in FY23, with an estimated saleable area of almost 29 million square feet and an estimated booking value of ₹32,000 crore. This is more than double the company's initial guidance of ₹15,000 crore in estimated booking value for FY23.
Among these 18 projects, five new ones were added in Q4, with an expected booking value of ₹5,750 crore.
Among these 18 projects, five new ones were added in Q4, with an expected booking value of ₹5,750 crore.