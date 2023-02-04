Godrej Properties sales bookings rise 77% YoY to ₹8,181cr in Apr-Dec period
Godrej Properties' sales bookings rose by 77% to Rs. 8,181cr in Apr.-Dec.
Due to robust home demand, Godrej Properties' sales bookings climbed 77% YoY in FY23 to ₹8,181 crore between April and December compared to the sales bookings which stood at ₹4,613 crore in the first nine months of the last financial year. Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej said the booking figures would cross the target of ₹10,000 crore for the full fiscal.
