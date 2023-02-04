Godrej Properties sales bookings rise 77% YoY to 8,181cr in Apr-Dec period

Commenting on the performance of Q3 FY2023, Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said “Residential real estate demand in India has remained strong and we believe the cyclical upturn in the sector will gain further momentum in the years ahead providing significant opportunities for leading developers to participate in sectoral growth while also gaining market share. The two highlights in the third quarter were that GPL registered its best ever quarter for both sales bookings and business development. This leaves us well positioned to surpass our FY 23 bookings guidance of 10,000 crore and to sharply grow on this base in the years ahead."

