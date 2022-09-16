Godrej Properties says record sales from Mumbai housing project launches

The company further said that it has cumulatively sold 700+ homes accounting for an area of over 8.08 lakh square feet for both projects launched in Q1 FY 23.
Godrej Properties on September 16 announced that it has achieved record sales worth over 1,200 crore through the simultaneous launch of two new projects in Mumbai.
The two new projects launches in Mumbai were Godrej Ascend located at Kolshet Road, Thane and Godrej Horizon located at Dadar, Wadala.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Godrej Ascend and Godrej Horizon."
"Mumbai has always been a key market for us and the customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable and integrated developments by reputed developers. We will do our best to deliver an outstanding project for all the residents of these projects," he further added.
Earlier, the company clocked sales bookings of ₹7,861 crore in 2021-22. It has further set a target of ₹10,000 crore for current fiscal year.
During April-June 2022, the sales bookings jumped five-fold to ₹2,520 crore which is the highest ever first quarterly sales.
It is targeting to launch about 20 residential projects, including new ones and new phases in ongoing projects, during this financial year. It expects to deliver 10 million square feet area during 2022-23 as against 6.5 million square feet in 2021-22, it said.
