Godrej Properties sells 870 flats worth 435 crore in Ahmedabad project

Godrej Properties sells 870 flats worth ₹435 crore in Ahmedabad project3 min read . 02:24 PM IST
Since its launch in October 2022, 870 units of flats have been sold in three months.
Godrej Properties on 5 January said that the company has sold flats worth for ₹435 crore in its housing project at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Since its launch in October 2022, 870 units of flats have been sold in three months.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that it has sold over 1 million square feet of area at the launch of a new phase in its project 'Celeste', which is part of a township, Godrej Garden City.
"The company has sold 870 homes with a booking value of approximately ₹435 crore since Celeste was launched in October 2022," the company said.
Covering around 2.3 hectares, Celeste includes 8 towers and offers homes and retail outlets of various configurations.
As per the company, this phase comes with a wide range of state-of-the-art amenities covering social, health, and leisure requirements across age groups, facilitating a holistic and enhanced lifestyle for its residents.
Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy with the overwhelming response received for Celeste at Godrej Garden City, Ahmedabad."
"The customer’s confidence is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable integrated developments by reputed developers. Ahmedabad is an important market for us and we will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents," he added.
Launched in October 2010, Godrej Garden city is a sustainable township project, located just off SG Highway in the heart of Ahmedabad (in the Jagatpur area). Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It mainly focuses on four cities -- Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Pune.
Godrej Properties has set a target of ₹10,000 crore sales bookings for 2022-23 as against ₹7,861 crore registered during the last fiscal year.
It has already clocked a 60 per cent growth in sales bookings during the first half of this fiscal year at ₹4,929 crore as against ₹3,072 crore in the year-ago period.
Early last year, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had announced that it would invest USD 1 billion on future development of projects. It is aggressively acquiring land parcels either outright or partnership with land owners.
On 3 January, the company bought 9-acre land in Gurugram for around ₹300 crore to develop housing project. The site is strategically located with easy access from Golf Course Road Extension, also known as Southern Peripheral Road.
In December, the realty had purchased around 62 acres of land in the Kurukshetra district of Haryana. The cost of the land was ₹100 crore and the firm is eyeing a revenue of ₹550 crores from the property.
It had also entered into a joint venture with Neelkamal Realtors Tower Private Limited (NRTPL) for the development of property situated in Mumbai. "The project is being developed by the Company through a Special Purpose Vehicle, viz, Godrej Residency Private Limited (GRPL)," the company had told stock exchanges. As per the official statement, Godrej Properties Limited will hold "50.01% and the balance 49.99% will be held by NRTPL."
(With inputs from agencies)
