Godrej Properties sells 870 flats worth 435 crore in Ahmedabad project

It had also entered into a joint venture with Neelkamal Realtors Tower Private Limited (NRTPL) for the development of property situated in Mumbai. "The project is being developed by the Company through a Special Purpose Vehicle, viz, Godrej Residency Private Limited (GRPL)," the company had told stock exchanges. As per the official statement, Godrej Properties Limited will hold "50.01% and the balance 49.99% will be held by NRTPL."

