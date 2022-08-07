Godrej Properties to add new projects worth ₹15,000 crore in FY233 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Godrej Properties aims to add new projects worth ₹15,000 crore in FY'23.
This fiscal year, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties hopes to expand with new housing projects totaling over ₹15,000 crore by making outright purchases of land and entering into collaborative ventures with landowners. GPL's Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej told PTI in an interview that the company's first quarter of sales bookings was "solid".