‘Godzilla vs Kong’ continues impressive box office run

Godzilla vs Kong is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio
 2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2021, 12:43 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The movie has earned around 41 crore in the first week at the box office in India
  • However, the week didn't bring good news for Bollywood, with Saina earning only 1.15 crore at the end of its first week

Hollywood monster film Godzilla vs Kong managed an impressive first week at the box office in India, making around 41 crore at last count, according to trade website Box Office India.

However, most of this was driven by the south with the Hindi-speaking markets only contributing 14 crore. The film is currently eyeing 50 crore lifetime collections in the country, a decent figure that only three films have managed post reopening of theatres.

Godzilla vs Kong is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, the 12th film in the King Kong franchise, and the fourth Godzilla film to be completely produced by a Hollywood studio. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir in lead roles.

Godzilla vs Kong fares well in extended week one, keeping in mind the current situation. South markets contribute major chunk of the business. Absence of major release this week should prove advantageous," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Box Office India said Mumbai, that is by far the biggest market for Hollywood films in India, has the fourth best collections for the film after Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For the opening weekend, Mumbai was even behind Karnataka, but it moved ahead over the weekdays. Rising covid-19 cases in Maharashtra remain a cause for concern, with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray even having threatened a state-wide lockdown.

However, the week has not brought good news for local Bollywood offerings. Biographical drama Saina starring Parineeti Chopra had started on an abysmally low note with opening weekend earnings of 67 lakh and has only managed 1.15 crore at the end of its first week. Older releases, crime drama Mumbai Saga and horror comedy Roohi, have notched up 16.13 crore and 21.82 crore, respectively, so far.

