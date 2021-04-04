‘Godzilla vs Kong’ continues impressive box office run

Box Office India said Mumbai, that is by far the biggest market for Hollywood films in India, has the fourth best collections for the film after Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For the opening weekend, Mumbai was even behind Karnataka, but it moved ahead over the weekdays. Rising covid-19 cases in Maharashtra remain a cause for concern, with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray even having threatened a state-wide lockdown.