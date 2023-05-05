The Wadia Group, which owns the struggling airline Go First , is expected to request a settlement with banks that would involve creditors accepting a significant reduction in the amount owed, The Financial Express has reported.

According to legal experts cited in a May 4 report, as the company has not defaulted, it will be permitted to propose a resolution plan following the commencement of insolvency proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The insolvency petition filed by Go First Airline was done so under Section 10 instead of Sections 7 and 9, the report noted.

This means that the airline itself initiated the insolvency proceedings instead of creditors taking the debtor to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for debt recovery.

FE reported citing officials from the civil aviation ministry that the government will not interfere in the matter as it is being handled by the NCLT but keeping a “close watch" on developments.

The NCLT will hear Go First's petition on May 5. Go First owes ₹6,521 crore to creditors such as Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Deutsche Bank, and IDBI Bank. Additionally, it owes ₹11,463 crore in vendor dues.

Starting from May 3, Go First announced a suspension of all flights for three days due to a shortage of engine supplies from Pratt & Whitney and a severe financial crisis. This decision was made as half of the airline's fleet was not operational.

On May 4, Go First decided to extend the suspension for another 10 days, starting from May 6.

According to Go First's CEO, Kaushik Khona, the airline had to ground 28 of its planes due to a lack of engine supplies from P&W, which has caused a shortage of funds. Go First, which has been operating for over 17 years, has assured customers that they will receive a full refund.

The airline used to operate around 180-185 flights per day and transported approximately 30,000 passengers daily.