GoFirst crisis: Wadia Group seeking a one-time settlement offer2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST
The insolvency petition filed by Go First airline was done so under Section 10 instead of Sections 7 and 9, the report noted.
The Wadia Group, which owns the struggling airline Go First, is expected to request a settlement with banks that would involve creditors accepting a significant reduction in the amount owed, The Financial Express has reported.
