Commenting on the new features that have been rolled out to make the process of booking a train journey comfortable and hassle-free for customers, Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, Ground Transport at Goibibo shared, “At Goibibo, our constant endeavor is to develop travel solutions that are centered around creating more value and assisting our travellers in making smart travel buying decisions. goCONFIRMED Trip is a step towards ensuring that our train users get to undertake the intended journey despite all uncertainties by empowering them with more travel options and flexibility to book as per convenience. The biggest differentiator of this new feature is the 3X value back vouchers for an unconfirmed ticket thus, easing financial woes associated with paying for an expensive last-minute alternate booking through flight, cab etc."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}