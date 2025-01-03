Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on Thursday said that going back to the Old Pension Scheme was a bad idea, and said that a New Pension Scheme can always be modified to address concerns.

Speaking to ANI, Ahluwalia said, “The fact that we moved away from the Old Pension Scheme to the New Pension Scheme is good. It happened during the Vajpayee govt. During the UPA it continued. As far as the central govt is concerned, it still continues."

He further said that some states going back to the Old Pension Scheme is a mistake.

“We will see how well they do...You can always modify the New Pension Scheme to take care of the concerns raised,” Ahluwalia added.

Ahluwalia on fiscal deficit Raising concerns about India's high fiscal deficit, Ahluwalai emphasized the urgent need for the government to make a clear roadmap for reducing the fiscal deficit of both central and state governments to enable the economy to achieve its growth ambitions.

"India's fiscal deficit is significantly higher than other developing nations, which squeezes resources away from private investment," Ahluwalia told ANI.

He also pointed out that the state governments often disguise their deficits by borrowing under the guise of public sector enterprises, which adds to the fiscal burden.

India needs 'second generation reforms' Ahluwalia highlighted the need for a 'second generation of reforms,' saying without which the country would not be able to reach the target of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

"I think we're now at a stage where the economy has become much more complex, and you need a new set of reforms to deal with the more complex challenges that we face. I think somebody should outline them, and unless we get this done, I don't think we will reach Vikasit Bharat," he stated.

