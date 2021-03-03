{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive began on Monday. People aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities are being inoculated on priority.

The Centre has said both the Covid-vaccines are safe, but there are some associated side-effects. The companies have detailed these possible adverse events in fact-sheets uploaded on their websites.

Here's the full list of hospitals where Covid-19 vaccine is administered:

New Delhi

The AAP-led Delhi government has finalised a list of 192 hospitals — 136 private and 56 government — where vaccination will be carried out six days a week.

Government hospitals

Balak Ram Hospital

GB Pant Hospital

Hindu Rao Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

Lok Nayak Hospital

Maulana Azad Medical College

Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

ESI Hospital Rohini DH

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital DH

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital Rohini DH

CRPF Composite Hospital, Jharoda Kalan

RHTC Najafgarh

Private hospitals

Delhi Heart and lung hospital

Jeevan Mala Hospital

Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road

St. Stephens Hospital

Indian Spinal Injuries Centre

Metro Hospital and Cancer Institute

Saroj Medical Institute, Jail Road, Rohini

Sunrise Hospital, Rohini

Mool Chand Kharaiti Ram Hospital

National Heart Institute

VIMHANS Hospital

Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Punjabi Bagh

Sanjeevan Hospital, Daryaganj

Chandigarh

GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 1

GMCH-32 CHD B Block 5th Floor Site 2

GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 5th Floor Site 1

GMSH-16 CHD OPD Block 3rd Floor Site 2

Police Hospital, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Police Hospital, Sector 26 Chandigarh Site 2

Civil Hospital, Sector 45, Chandigarh

Civil Hospital, Manimajra, Chandigarh

HWC (Dispensary), Sector 49, Chandigarh

PGIMER Lecture Theatre Complex, Chandigarh

Advance Pediatric Centre PGI, Chandigarh

Community Centre, Sector 23, Chandigarh

ESI Hospital, Ramdarbar, Chandigarh

Sites for online registration

GMSH 16 CHD OPD Block

GMCH 32 CHD B Block

Civil Hospital Sector 45 CHD

Civil Hospital Manimajra CHD

HWC, Sector 49

Private centres

Santokh Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Chaitanya Hospital, Site No. 1 and 2, Sector, 44-C

Healing Hospital and Institute of Paramedical Sciences, SCO 18-19, Sector 34-A

Landmark Hospital, House Number 846, Sector 38-A

Dharam Hospital, House Number 2040, Sector 15-C

Pune

Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalwar Peth

Jayabhai Sutar Hospital in Kothrud

Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Yerawada

Sassoon General Hospital

Ganagaram Karne hospital on Nagar road

Kalas Hospital in Yerawada

Malti Kachi Hospital in Bhavani Peth

Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Dias Plot

Bindu Madhav Thackeray Hospital in Warje

Bartakke Hospital in Warje

Bhangire Hospital in Mohammadwadi

Pote Hospital in Sahakarnagar

Aundh Institute of Medical Science in Aundh

Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital in Koregaon Park

Hyderabad

Gandhi Hospital

Osmania General hospital

Fever Hospital

ENT Hospital

SD EYE Hospital

DH King Koti

AH Malakpet

AH Golconda

AH Nampally

Paldar UPHC

Nizamia TIBI Hospital

ESIC Medical College Hospital

Kerala

TSC Hospital Private Limited, N.H By pass road, S N Nagar, Kulathoor, Thiruvananthapuram

Attukal Devi Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Attukal, Manacaud Po., Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695009

India Hospitals, Gandhari Amman Kovil Rd, Santhi Nagar, Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala 695001

Goutham Hospital, PB No. 868, Panayappilly, Kochi – 682 005

Silverline Hospital # 53/307 A, K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthara P O., Kochi: 682020

Lakshmi Hospital, Diwan’s Road, Ernakulam: 682016

Assam

Government centres

Guwahati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati

Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh

Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta

Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Tezpur

Diphu Medical College & Hospital, Diphu

Private centres (All in Guwahati)

Apollo Hospital

Downtown Hospital

GNRC Hospital

Healthcity Hospital

Nemcare Hospital

Marwari Nursing Home

Chennai

Public Health And Welfare Society, Ramakrishnapuram, West Mambalam

Appasamy Hospitals, Arumbakkam

Sampat Nursing Home, Mylapore

Faith Multispecialty Hospital, Konnur, Villivakkam

Soorya Hospital Saligramam, Saligramam

Xcellent Care Super Speciality, Velachery

Thalessemia Welfare Hospital, Taramani

Prashanth Hospital Velachery, Velachery

Adyar PM Hospital, Adyar

Bloom Health Care, Velachery

Abhijay Hospital Perambur, Venkatesan, Perambur, Chennai

Hycare Super Speciality Hospital, Arumbakkam

Bengaluru

Government centres

KC General Hospital, Jayanagar

General Hospital, Bangalore

Medical College and Hospital

Bowring Medical College Hospital

CV Raman General Hospital

Private centres

Vikram Hospital,

Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road

Raghavendra People Tree Hospital

Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur

Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield

Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Sparsh Hospital

Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital

BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal

Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar

Dayanand Sagar Hospital

Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige

Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital

MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital.

Mumbai

CAMA Hospital

Jaslok Hospital

HN Reliance Hospital

Saiefee Hospital

Breach Candy Hospital

Bhatiya Hospital

Kasturba Hospital

TNMC & BYL Nair Ch. Hospital

JJ Hospital

Wockhardt Hospital

Prince Aly Khan

KEM Hospital

Global Hospital

LTMC & GH Sion Hospital

K J Somaya Hospital

Hinduja Hospital

SL Raheja Hospital

SRRC Children Hospital

BKC Jumbo Hospital

K B Bhabha Hospital, Bandra

Lilavati Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

Seven Hills Hospital

Cooper Hospital

Nanavati Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital

Nesco

SK Patil Hospital

MW Desai Hospital

BDBA Hospital

Dahisar Hospital

Bhagvati Hospital

Kurla Bhaba Hospital

Centennary Govandi Hospital

Barc Hospital

MAA Hospital

Rajawadi Hospital

Hindu Mahasabha Hospital

LH Hiranandani Hospital

Veer Savarkar Hospital

Mulund Jumbo

Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli

KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

Masina Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

S L Raheja Hospital

Guru Nanak Hospital

Bombay Hospital

Fortis, Mulund

Conwest & Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital

Holy Spirit Hospital

Surana Sethia Hospital

Tata Hospital

