Going on Hajj? Visit visa holders barred in Saudi Arabia — what pilgrims need to know

Saudi Arabia has said that holders of visit visas will not be allowed to perform Hajj this year. Entry to Mecca and other holy sites will be restricted to individuals holding official pilgrimage permits, according to a report by Gulf News.

The decision has been taken as authorities tighten regulations ahead of the pilgrimage season and step up enforcement against violations. According to the Ministry of Interior, the restriction will remain in effect throughout the Hajj period, from the beginning of Dhu Al Qi’dah until the 14th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

During this time, only authorised pilgrims will be permitted to enter Mecca and nearby sacred locations, and anyone found entering or staying without a valid permit will be considered in violation of the law, the report stated.

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“No Hajj without a permit”: Why this move? The move is part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to manage pilgrim flows and ensure safety during the annual Hajj season. Authorities have introduced strict penalties for rule violations.

The Ministry of Interior stated that these measures are part of an operational plan designed to ensure the safety, security, and smooth movement of pilgrims during one of the world’s largest annual gatherings, the Hajj. The campaign is being promoted under the slogan: “No Hajj without a permit.”

Authorities have also urged the public to strictly follow the rules and report any violations. Complaints can be made through emergency numbers 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the country.

What did Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry say? Visit visa holders who attempt to perform Hajj or enter restricted areas may be fined up to 20,000 Saudi riyals. Residents and overstayers caught performing Hajj without a permit can face deportation and a ban on re-entry for up to 10 years.

The enforcement measures also extend to Umrah pilgrims. 18 April 2026 marked the deadline for Umrah visitors to depart the country; any delay is considered a violation. Companies and service providers that fail to report overstayers may be fined up to 100,000 riyals and could face additional legal action.

First batch of Hajj 2026 with 371 pilgrims departs for Mecca The first group of Hajj 2026 pilgrims, comprising 371 individuals, departed from New Delhi for Mecca on Saturday, officially marking the start of the pilgrimage season from India.

The pilgrims flew out from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan, before heading to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage.

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, meaning it is a fundamental religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

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The campaign is designed to ensure the safety, security, and smooth movement of pilgrims.

Hajj takes place every year during a specific period in the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah. During the pilgrimage, millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to perform a series of religious rituals, including walking around the Kaaba, standing at Mount Arafat, and other acts of worship that symbolise unity, humility, and devotion to God.