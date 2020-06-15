Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government announced a new set of guidelines for those visiting the state for a short trip. No one will be allowed to stay in the southern state for more than a week. The visitors need to share the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person before reaching, the state government said today. The travellers need to register themselves first at Kerala government's COVID-19 Jagratha portal and obtain an entry pass for their visit. The district collectors will approve the short visit after verifying the details.

Here are standard operating procedure (SOP) and health advisory issued by Kerala:

1) An entry pass is a must to visit Kerala for a short trip. The pass can be collected by registering in the COVID-19 portal. The district collectors will verify the details before approving the entry.

2) Once the travellers reaches Kerala, they should go directly to the hotel. No halting will be permitted between airport or station or bus terminals and the places of stay.

3) Visitor should not meet any person or go to any places other than the mentioned purpose for the travel. Visiting public places or nearby hospitals are strictly prohibited.

4) They should refrain themselves from coming in contact with elderly people or children below the age of 10.

5) Students who come for attending an examination or for other academic purposes shall not go out of their rooms for any purpose other than the approved one

6) During their stay in Kerala, the travellers should follow all Covid-19 advisories and precautions including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks. Travellers should carry hand sanitiser and an extra face mask while travelling.

7) Room service or online food delivery facility should be sought for their sustenance.

8) Travellers should not extend their stay in Kerala without obtaining prior permission from the government authorities concerned

9) The local contact person will be responsible for the visit.

10)They should contact DISHA helpline 1056 they develop any symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough, breathlessness and diarrhoea even if mild. They should not come out of their room without the permission of local public health authority.

11) If they develop any symptoms, even if mild, they shall be moved to Covid-19 treatment centres and they need to undergo testing and based on the result further management shall be offered.

12) If the traveller tests positive within 14 days after return from the state, they shall inform the control room at once

13) If the traveller fails to follow any of these conditions, they should undergo 14 days institutional or paid quarantine.

14)The duration of their visit should not be more than 7 days. The visitors should leave the state on the eighth day.

Kerala was the first state to report coronavirus cases in India on January 30. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state stood at 2,461.

