Going to visit Kerala: New rules you must know to enter the state

Amid the rapid surge in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government announced a new set of guidelines for those visiting the state for a short trip. No one will be allowed to stay in the southern state for more than a week. The visitors need to share the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person before reaching, the state government said today. The travellers need to register themselves first at Kerala government's COVID-19 Jagratha portal and obtain an entry pass for their visit. The district collectors will approve the short visit after verifying the details.