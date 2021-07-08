A day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms, the district administration on Thursday imposed new norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

" There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.

Several videos of tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls surfaced on social media, which has gone viral. Social distancing, quite obviously, went for a toss as the crowd gathered at the popular tourist spot. Not even a single person was spotted wearing a face mask.

As the videos went viral, netizens expressed anger as people flouted coronavirus guidelines. A Twitterati said, "Empty brains in Kempty." Another user said, "This is a power move: nahao and mar jao."

