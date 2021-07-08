Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Going to Mussoorie's Kempty falls? Only 50 tourists allowed at a time. Check new rules

Going to Mussoorie's Kempty falls? Only 50 tourists allowed at a time. Check new rules

Premium
Several videos of tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls surfaced on social media.
1 min read . 10:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Now, only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes

A day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms, the district administration on Thursday imposed new norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day after viral videos showed a large number of tourists bathing at Mussoorie's famous Kempty falls without wearing masks or maintaining social distancing norms, the district administration on Thursday imposed new norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Now, only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

" There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava said, adding an air horn will be used to signal the exit time.

Several videos of tourists bathing at the Kempty Falls surfaced on social media, which has gone viral. Social distancing, quite obviously, went for a toss as the crowd gathered at the popular tourist spot. Not even a single person was spotted wearing a face mask.

As the videos went viral, netizens expressed anger as people flouted coronavirus guidelines. A Twitterati said, "Empty brains in Kempty." Another user said, "This is a power move: nahao and mar jao."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!