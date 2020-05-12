Passengers with a confirmed Indian Railways e-ticket will not required to show any e-pass, Ministry of Home.Affairs has clarified. Indian Railways will run15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday said that passengers with confirmed e-tickets don not need e-pass and they will be allowed to reach Railway Stations without any hassle.

Ministry of Railways has made it mandatory for all passengers to download and use the Aarogya Setu application. No Linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers will have to carry their own linen for the travel.

Addressing a press conference here, Srivastava said Railways will operate passenger trains from May 12 from New Delhi to 15 stations and the Home Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Disaster Management Act for trains' schedule and booking confirmation or cancellation.

"Passengers with a confirmed e-ticket can come to the Railway Station. They do not need any e-pass. They have to maintain social distancing and face masks are a must to board a train. Only asymptomatic patients will be allowed to board trains. After reaching their destinations, they have to follow all health protocols issued by the Health Ministry in view of COVID-19 situation," she said.





Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated