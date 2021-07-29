Bringing relief to students who have enrolled in foreign universities, Centre on on Thursday notified that travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students by several countries including the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Further, more nations are expected to do the same when the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.

Several countries had imposed travel restrictions for Indians, including students, after the country was hit by the second wave of the pandemic. Since then, the government has been making efforts so that the curbs can be eased for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities, the Centre said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in the Rajya Sabha today, The ministry (MEA) has been making efforts for easing travel restrictions, wherever in place, for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities to make their travel to respective countries possible

"Our missions abroad have been actively taking up these issues with the respective governments and have been impressing upon those governments to ease the travel restrictions," the minister said.

"Consequently, travel restrictions are being eased for Indian students to travel to many countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Georgia, etc; more countries are expected to open up when the Covid situation improves," he said.

Muraleedharan said the welfare of Indians abroad, including students, is the top priority of the government.

Vaccination proof not needed for Indian students to enter US

Last month, the US embassy informed that thousands of Indian students secured US visa appointments for July and August.

A senior American diplomat had also assured that the Indian students would not require any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the US. ''They will need a negative report of their COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to their departure," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

