After 10 foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Vrindavan, the Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative COVID-19 test report.
Since last week, 10 foreign nationals and a resident of Odisha have been found to be infected with the virus.