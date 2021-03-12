Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters.

"Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people's movement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

