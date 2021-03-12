Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Going vocal for local wonderful tribute to Bapu, freedom fighters', tweets PM Modi ahead of Sabarmati visit

'Going vocal for local wonderful tribute to Bapu, freedom fighters', tweets PM Modi ahead of Sabarmati visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Staff Writer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters.

Announcing the beginning of the 'Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and other great freedom fighters.

"Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccines likely focus at Quad Summit when Modi meets Biden today

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Russia wants to vaccinate nearly 1 in 10 on the planet this year

2 min read . 10:09 AM IST

Americans seek compensation for failed covid treatments from US fund

4 min read . 09:55 AM IST

Covid-19 update: India records over 23,000 new cases, active tally continues to rise

2 min read . 10:00 AM IST

"Today's #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters," PM Modi said in a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccines likely focus at Quad Summit when Modi meets Biden today

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST

Russia wants to vaccinate nearly 1 in 10 on the planet this year

2 min read . 10:09 AM IST

Americans seek compensation for failed covid treatments from US fund

4 min read . 09:55 AM IST

Covid-19 update: India records over 23,000 new cases, active tally continues to rise

2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

He added, "Buy any local product and post a picture on social media using #VocalForLocal. A Charkha will be installed near Magan Niwas at Sabarmati Ashram. It will rotate full circle with each Tweet related to Aatmanirbharta. This shall also become a catalyst for a people's movement."

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and flag off Padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

PM Modi will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.